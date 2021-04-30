Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team wins Atura annual design contest

ATURA architecture’s annual Student Collaborative Design Competition (SCDC) returned for its fifth year in 2021.

The 5th Annual SCDC was held on April 15 at the Clear Lake Arts Center, and saw teams from five area high schools compete in a battle of ideas. Teams from Clear Lake, Garner Hayfield Ventura (GHV), Charles City, West Hancock, and Osage High School each presented their plans and models for a state-of-the-art Tiny Home.

Students were given a specific assignment that required them to assemble their own design team, develop a solution to an identified task, and present those solutions to a panel of judges comprised of industry experts.

For SCDC 2021 students were asked to create a narrative of a fictional person or persons and to design a mobile tiny home to accommodate their fictional characters’ needs. This year there was an emphasis on building physical models.

This year, SCDC also collaborated with Winnebago Industries, which transported three different RV models to the site. After presentations were made, the students had the opportunity to tour the RV’s and see firsthand real-life examples of some of the design elements they used in their own projects.