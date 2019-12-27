Free tax preparation help offered

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Only basic returns will be prepared no farm income, Airbnb, buying and selling or renting of property.

For those who want assistance with tax return preparation and e-filing, call the Iowa State University Extension county office after Jan. 1 to make an appointment. Tax return preparation will begin the first week of February.

Bring a Photo ID, last year’s return, Social Security cards for all named on the return and 2019 tax documents for income: W2s, 1099s, etc.

For questions or appointments, call: Mason City, 641-423-0844; Osage, 641-732-5574; Charles City, 641-228-1453; Estherville, 712-362-3434; Emmetsburg, 712-852-2865.

