Free Start Smart workshop to be offered over Zoom
Free Start Smart workshop to be offered over Zoom

Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center

The John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, located on the NIACC campus. 

 File photo

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and the Small Business Development Center is offering a free two-hour workshop designed for anyone who is considering starting a business. At Start Smart, participants will learn how to create a business plan, conduct market research, discuss different types of business ownership, and learn how to register a business.

Start Smart will be offered on Wednesday online via Zoom from 6-8 pm.

The activities involved in starting a business fall under two broad categories—feasibility (the business plan) and administrative tasks. Start Smart provides information and the chance to ask questions on numerous other topics, including:

  • Business registration
  • Doing customer research
  • How bankers evaluate business concepts and loans
  • Start-up costs
  • Business plan tips
  • And more

After attending Start Smart, you can make an appointment to meet over the phone individually with the Small Business Development Center Counselors to assist you in reviewing your business plan, or to provide guidance with other issues. Registration is required to get the Zoom link, contact Mary Spitz-SBDC office at NIACC: 641-422-4342 or mary.spitz@niacc.edu.

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.

