If you've ever wanted to check out what the YMCA has to offer, Friday is your chance.
And you'll get some holiday fun thrown in for good measure.
The YMCA is hosting an all-day Christmas Party. You can try out the facility, play some bingo from 10:30-11:30 a.m., or eat cookies and make crafts from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
There will also be an open swim at the same time.
Santa will make an appearance from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., and you can also work off that excitement by using the Y's climbing wall, open at the same time.
Adults must have a photo ID and children fifth grade and under must be accompanied by an adult.
