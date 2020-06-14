Fred Greder recognized by national society of farm managers, appraisers
Fred Greder with Benchmark Agribusiness Inc., in Mason City, was recently recognized by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for 35 years of membership.

Greder is an agricultural professional who provides services for clients which may include farm and ranch management, rural appraisal and/or agricultural consulting.

ASFMRA represents nearly 2,000 agribusiness professionals across the United States and Canada, who provide farm or ranch management, rural appraisal and appraisal review or agricultural consulting services.

