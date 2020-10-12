Fox Auction Pappajohn September Entrepreneurs of the Month

Fox Auction in Mason City is the September 2020 NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC Entrepreneurs of the Month.
Frank Fox founded Fox Auctions in 2004. Frank grew up on a farm and was familiar with the world of auctions and farm sales, the excitement of bidding, the camaraderie, the thrill of the win, the captivating power of the auctioneer. While working at a civil engineering firm, he decided to go to auctioneering school and discover if he could forge a new career path.
“I wanted to make a business of it," Frank said. "Not just punch a clock for someone else, but be in charge of managing my own time and profit.”
In order to get their business off on the right foot, Frank and his wife Julie Fox enrolled in FastTrac (the predecessor to the Pappajohn Center & SBDC’s 8 week entrepreneurship training program Launch & Grow).
“It really helped us realize how much value there is to every hour when you’re an entrepreneur, and how important it is to have a business plan to focus you and make the most out of your time. With the business plan, you know where you want to go and you can keep checking your milestones to make sure you’re staying on track,” Julie said.
Frank and Julie have continued their relationship with the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC, working with Ted Bair, former North Iowa SBDC regional director, and later Brook Boehmler, current regional director.
Fox Auctions provides a variety of services: land auctions, farm equipment sales, hay sales twice per month, farm retirement sales, estates, real estate, business liquidations, and commercial equipment.
Fox Auctions also regularly holds benefit auctions for local organizations (e.g. The Friendly Garden Plant Club of Clear Lake, 4H), non-profits (Ducks Unlimited, Salvation Army), and individuals in need.
“This is one of the best businesses to be in to use your talents to give back to the community,” Frank said.
Over the last 10 or 15 years, the internet has irrevocably changed the way people buy and sell. Frank, who has a background in technology and computer aided drafting, quickly realized that the internet would shape the future of the business. Fox Auctions was an early adopter, one of the first in the region to develop a website and utilize online bidding technologies like webcast bidding and online auctions, as well as important strategies like digital marketing and drone footage for land sales.
Although Fox Auctions has nimbly adapted to technological advances, the core of the business remains the same: relationships.
“It all comes down to the relationships with our clients and our bidders and buyers," Frank said. "Our reputation is the best word-of-mouth marketing.”
Auctions are based on trust between seller, auctioneer, and buyer.
“We’re there for a big event in someone’s life," Julie said. "When you’re conducting an estate sale, it’s a representation of that person and it’s important.”
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.
Stories that started with news tips
Quality local journalism starts with an engaged community. These stories were written because one or more readers submitted a tip to us, and we followed up.
Got something you think we should cover? To submit a news tip, visit globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/, or click here.
To support vital community journalism, visit globegazette.com/subscribe.
An injured gosling is on its way to recovery, thanks to the efforts of attentive, local cyclists.
The “Human Etch A Sketch.”
After doing research on the correlation between childhood abuse and chronic pain in adulthood, John Lander realized his calling.
Two students from Riceville are bringing home a national bass fishing championship after they competed in the four-day Student Angler Federati…
If you’re looking to change up your Wednesday night routine, look no further than the Junque in the Trunk event at Willowbrook Mall.
Dr. Jonna Quinn knew when she had her second child earlier this month it’d be her last.
After Mason City leaders inked an agreement in late June with Gatehouse Capital to develop a hotel and conference center near Music Man Square…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!