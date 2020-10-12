Fox Auction Pappajohn September Entrepreneurs of the Month

Fox Auction in Mason City is the September 2020 NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC Entrepreneurs of the Month.

Frank Fox founded Fox Auctions in 2004. Frank grew up on a farm and was familiar with the world of auctions and farm sales, the excitement of bidding, the camaraderie, the thrill of the win, the captivating power of the auctioneer. While working at a civil engineering firm, he decided to go to auctioneering school and discover if he could forge a new career path.

“I wanted to make a business of it," Frank said. "Not just punch a clock for someone else, but be in charge of managing my own time and profit.”

In order to get their business off on the right foot, Frank and his wife Julie Fox enrolled in FastTrac (the predecessor to the Pappajohn Center & SBDC’s 8 week entrepreneurship training program Launch & Grow).

“It really helped us realize how much value there is to every hour when you’re an entrepreneur, and how important it is to have a business plan to focus you and make the most out of your time. With the business plan, you know where you want to go and you can keep checking your milestones to make sure you’re staying on track,” Julie said.