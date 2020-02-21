Four Clear Lake Classical students named to honor band
Four Clear Lake Classical students named to honor band

Four Clear Lake Classical students were nominated for the Karl King Honor Band.

Named were fifth-graders Noelle Thompson, Anna Burns and Reina Rietjens, and sixth-grader Grace Haugland.

The Karl King Honor Band is a tradition at St. Edmond Catholic School in Fort Dodge. Each year, a select group of sixth and seventh graders come together to showcase their skill.

Students are nominated by their band directors. Then participants are selected by a committee of local band directors based on a student's musical progress, experience, awards/honors, and their director's recommendation. 

