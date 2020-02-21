Four Clear Lake Classical students named to honor band

Four Clear Lake Classical students were nominated for the Karl King Honor Band.
Named were fifth-graders Noelle Thompson, Anna Burns and Reina Rietjens, and sixth-grader Grace Haugland.
The Karl King Honor Band is a tradition at St. Edmond Catholic School in Fort Dodge. Each year, a select group of sixth and seventh graders come together to showcase their skill.
Students are nominated by their band directors. Then participants are selected by a committee of local band directors based on a student's musical progress, experience, awards/honors, and their director's recommendation.