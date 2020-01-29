Floyd County to host Bird Feeder Palooza

A bird feeder workshop will be held at the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees can make up to three different bird feeders to attract various native birds to observe and enjoy at home. Floyd County Conservation will host the event and provide the materials. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is appreciated and can be completed by calling 641-756-3490.

Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve is located at 1227 215th St., Rockford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.