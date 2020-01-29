You are the owner of this article.
Floyd County to host Bird Feeder Palooza
Floyd County to host Bird Feeder Palooza

Birds at bird feeder

A male Downy Woodpecker, left, and a Black-capped Chickadee share a bird feeder. 

A bird feeder workshop will be held at the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees can make up to three different bird feeders to attract various native birds to observe and enjoy at home. Floyd County Conservation will host the event and provide the materials. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is appreciated and can be completed by calling 641-756-3490.

Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve is located at 1227 215th St., Rockford.

