The Floyd County Fair, which sustained heavy damage in a Memorial Day tornado that struck Charles City, won $10,000 recently in a random drawing at the Iowa State Fair, through MidAmerican Energy's corporate citizenship program called MidAmerican Energy CARES.
The Floyd County Fair is one of 10 nonprofit organizations that won $1,000 during daily drawings at the state fair, based on entries submitted to MidAmerican Energy in person at the fair and online. The daily winners were eligible for the $10,000 grand prize drawing.
“We’re excited to donate $11,000 to the Floyd County Fair through our MidAmerican Energy CARES program,” Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president of economic connections and integration, said. “We know the Floyd County Fair is still trying to recover from the tornado, which makes this gift even more special.”
On May 27, the EF-1 tornado, with 100 mile-per-hour winds, destroyed five buildings at the Floyd County Fairgrounds and damaged others. The county fair went on as scheduled in July without the buildings, and the fair board is working on long-term rebuilding plans.
“The Floyd County Fair Society is thrilled to learn that we are the lucky recipient of the $10,000 MidAmerican Energy nonprofit drawing at the Iowa State Fair, in addition to the $1,000 daily drawing we won. Having endured extensive damage to our fairgrounds as a result of the Memorial Day tornado, we are in the planning stages of how we will rebuild a number of buildings,” Craig Anderson, Floyd County fair board treasurer, said. “This funding will go directly toward our deductible, as well as replacing building contents that were not covered by our insurance. This gift literally could not have come at a better time and we are extremely grateful to MidAmerican Energy for their generosity.”
MidAmerican Energy CARES assists nonprofits in the communities it serves. CARES stands for Community Enhancement, Arts and Culture, Environmental Respect, Education/STEM, and Safety.
The 10 nonprofits selected for random $1,000 daily drawings:
• Altoona Kids Cafe/SWERVE Outreach
• Animal Rescue League of Iowa
• Davenport Junior Theatre
• Floyd County Fair
• Freedom Foundation (Cedar Rapids)
• Mentor Iowa
• New Sharon Public Library
• Puppy Jake Foundation
• Vincent Fire Department
• Waterloo Center for the Arts
MidAmerican Energy Company, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, serves more than 783,000 electric customers in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota, and 765,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota. Information about MidAmerican Energy is available at MidAmericanEnergy.com and company social media channels.
