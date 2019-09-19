{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline to submit grant applications to the Floyd County Community Foundation’s 2019 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. 

The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.floydccf.org. Grant recipients will be announced in December 2019.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager, at 319-243-1358 before submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Floyd County in order to be considered for funding.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.

