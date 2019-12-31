Floyd Conservation Club hosts National Bird Day event

Half a million bird lovers gather on Sunday to honor their avian friends with National Bird Day.

Locally, the Floyd County Conservation Club is hosting a "hands on" event that day for those who want to learn more about birds and how to watch them.

According to Born Free USA, nearly 12 percent of the world’s almost 10,000 bird species are in danger of extinction.

Those ready to get their inner bird on can head to the lower level of the Fossil & Prairie Center, 1227 215th St., in Rockford. Knowledge will be shared from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

For more information contact Floyd County Conservation 641-756-3490

