Five sworn in to serve on ISU Extension council
  Updated
Adam Wedmore, Cerro Gordo County Auditor gave the oath of office to the newly elected Iowa State University Extension and Outreach council members at their Nov. 30, 2020 meeting. 

Five Cerro Gordo County residents were elected on Nov. 3. They are William Cody (Mason City), Dalton Cullinan (Clear Lake), Linda Schluter (Mason City), Dean Weber (Rockwell) & Scott W. Kennedy (Clear Lake).

Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to four-year terms are Weber, Cody, Schluter, and Cullinan. New members who will join the council in January 2021 are Kennedy.

The new member will replace Eric Arthur (Mason City). In addition to the four candidates elected to four-year terms, Cullinan was elected to a two-year term to complete an unexpired term. 

Swearing in

Left: Adam Wedmore, Cerro Gordo County auditor, gives the Oath of Office to five newly elected Cerro Gordo County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Council Members virtually on Nov. 30, 2020.

Carryover county extension council members whose terms expire at the end of 2022 are Brenda Harris (Mason City), Kris Kramer (Mason City), Arlene Noss (Dougherty), and Sterling Young (Clear Lake). Council members elected in November 2020 will begin their terms in January 2021 and the council will meet on January 4, 2020 to elect officers at the annual organizational meeting.

The extension council is the county’s governing body in partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach. Extension council members hire county staff, manage the county extension budget and help determine programming. The county extension office is located at 601 S. Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Learn more at www.extension.iastate.edu/cerrogordo

