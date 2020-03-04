Fishing gear, tackle swap meet at North Iowa Event Center
Fishing gear, tackle swap meet at North Iowa Event Center

Before you dump a lot of money into brand new gear to take out on the water this spring, you might want to stop by the Fishing Tackle/Gear Swap Meet at the North Iowa Event Center on Saturday.

There will be lots of used and new crankbaits, as well as muskie anglers looking to unload their tackle. Visitors can browse antique lures as well as crafters who make their own tackle.

Iowa Falls Marine will be there with some boats.

Clear Lake Fishing Club Swap Meet

Pulled pork sandwiches with beans and chips, hot dogs and beverages will be offered for sale as a fundraiser by the local Stomping Out Childhood Cancer organization. All food proceeds go to families and child cancer research.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kinney Building, and is hosted by the Clear Lake Fishing Club.

