First Security’s Cindy Ohlerking retiring after 20 years
First Security's Cindy Ohlerking retiring after 20 years

Cindy Ohlerking, trust administrative assistant, retired on May 14 after a 20-year career with First Security.

Ohlerking joined the bank as Trust Secretary in April of 2000 after moving to Charles City in January of that year. She has worked with that department for the last 20 years.  

“Cindy has provided excellent service to our clients,” commented Julie Versluis, VP/Trust Officer. “She has enriched the lives of those she’s served over the last 20 years.”

Ohlerking’s husband, Patrick, recently retired as store director with Hy-Vee. The Ohlerkings are looking forward to eventually spending more time together following Cindy’s retirement.

Lora Mills has been hired to replace Ohlerking at First Security.

Mills relocated to Charles City from Cedar Falls and joined First Security as Trust Administrative Specialist in February with 18 years of experience in banking, primarily assisting in the Trust and Wealth Management areas. 

“Lora has an excellent skill set. She excels at problem solving and project management,” said Versluis. “Her high regard for details and accuracy is essential to our business and client relationships. We enjoy having her as part of the team.”

