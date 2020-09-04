First Security Bank & Trust hires Luett as chief credit officer

As CCO, she will provide leadership and oversight of First Security’s loan portfolio. She will manage credit risk, set loan policy, and monitor and report information to ensure the quality of First Security’s loan portfolio.

Luett graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and spent over 35 years with the Iowa Division of Banking. In this role, she provided feedback to the bankers of northern and central Iowa on their policies and procedures in lending and accounting. She retired from that position and has joined First Security on a part-time basis.