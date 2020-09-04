 Skip to main content
First Security Bank & Trust hires Luett as chief credit officer
First Security Bank & Trust hires Luett as chief credit officer

Cathi Luett has joined First Security Bank & Trust as chief credit officer.

As CCO, she will provide leadership and oversight of First Security’s loan portfolio. She will manage credit risk, set loan policy, and monitor and report information to ensure the quality of First Security’s loan portfolio.

Luett graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and spent over 35 years with the Iowa Division of Banking. In this role, she provided feedback to the bankers of northern and central Iowa on their policies and procedures in lending and accounting. She retired from that position and has joined First Security on a part-time basis.  

First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.

