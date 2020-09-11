First Security Bank promotes Matt Bradley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The First Security Bank & Trust Board of Directors and President/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer are excited to announce the promotion of Matt Bradley, marketing manager. In early spring, he stepped into the role of vice president.

Bradley joined First Security in 2019 with 16 years of experience in television broadcasting, spending 6 of those years with KIMT. Three years ago, he decided to bring his marketing skills to the finance industry.

First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City.

