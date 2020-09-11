 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Security Bank promotes Matt Bradley
0 comments

First Security Bank promotes Matt Bradley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The First Security Bank & Trust Board of Directors and President/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer are excited to announce the promotion of Matt Bradley, marketing manager. In early spring, he stepped into the role of vice president.

Matt Bradley

Matt Bradley

Bradley joined First Security in 2019 with 16 years of experience in television broadcasting, spending 6 of those years with KIMT. Three years ago, he decided to bring his marketing skills to the finance industry.

First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Doane, 50 years
Anniversaries

Doane, 50 years

Thornton – Eldon and Lavonne (Wessels) Doane were married September 12, 1970, at the Immanuel Reformed Church in Klemme, Iowa. They have one d…

+2
Hanson, 50 years
Anniversaries

Hanson, 50 years

Joel and Brenda (Bram) Hanson of Garner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 12th, 2020. The couple was married in 1970 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News