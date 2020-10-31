 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Citizens Wealth Management hires Ryan Fishel
0 comments

First Citizens Wealth Management hires Ryan Fishel

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First Citizens Wealth Management has hired Ryan Fishel recently joined the Wealth Management team as a trust operations specialist in the west Mason City location.

Previously, Fishel lived and worked in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is working toward finishing his B.A.s in finance and real estate from the University of Northern Iowa. Fishel is a native of Mason City and graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 2012.

Ryan Fishel

Ryan Fishel

First Citizens Wealth Management, a department of First Citizens Bank, serves clients by offering wealth management services including wealth advisory, investment management, and fiduciary (estate/trust/conservatorship administration). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
Thanks

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80

  • Updated

On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexa…

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Thanks

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY

  • Updated

Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 childre…

Thank you
Thanks

Thank you

  • Updated

Thank you to each and every one of you for the birthday cards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News