First Citizens promotes two, hires a third
First Citizens promotes two, hires a third

First Citizens Bank has promoted two employees and added another to its wealth management team.

Amanda Berding has been promoted to trust operations officer. In this role, Amanda leads the internal operations team in wealth management. Berding started her career at First Citizens in 2004 and has worked her way through various roles in the bank. 

Amanda Berding

Courtney Hoffman has been promoted to associate trust administrator II. Hoffman has been with First Citizens since 2014, and has been an influencer in the adoption of Docusign, allowing rapid adoption of electronic signature capability, and a primary support for the fiduciary team. In this role, Hoffman supports trust officers and the trust administrator in administering trust, conservatorship, farm management and bill pay accounts.

Courtney Hoffman

Valerie Buttweiler has joined the team as an associate trust administrator I. Buttweiler most recently worked for an abstract company for the past nearly nine years. She has a bachelor of arts degree in paralegal studies from Winona State University.

Valerie Buttweiler

First Citizens Wealth Management, a division of First Citizens Bank (Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), has offices in Mason City and Charles City bank locations and offers virtual and telephone appointments. 

