 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Citizens promotes Julie Bauer to Marketing Officer
0 comments

First Citizens promotes Julie Bauer to Marketing Officer

{{featured_button_text}}

First Citizens Bank has announced that Julie Bauer, of Mason City, has been promoted to Marketing Officer.

Bauer_Julie.jpg

Bauer joined First Citizens' marketing department in 2003, and most recently held the position of Marketing Analyst and Social Media Administrator.

Bauer serves as Treasurer of Wright On The Park, is an event committee member of Relay For Life of Cerro Gordo County, and is a member of the Mason City Jaycees.

Bauer holds a bachelor’s degree from Drake University where she majored in public relations and is a 2014 graduate of the Iowa School of Banking from the Iowa Bankers Association. In 2020, she was named an Outstanding Young Iowan by JCI-Iowa.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DeEtta Pearce, 90
Thanks

DeEtta Pearce, 90

  • Updated

DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.

Patty Smith, 90
Thanks

Patty Smith, 90

  • Updated

Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News