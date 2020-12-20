First Citizens promotes Julie Bauer to Marketing Officer

First Citizens Bank has announced that Julie Bauer, of Mason City, has been promoted to Marketing Officer.

Bauer joined First Citizens' marketing department in 2003, and most recently held the position of Marketing Analyst and Social Media Administrator.

Bauer serves as Treasurer of Wright On The Park, is an event committee member of Relay For Life of Cerro Gordo County, and is a member of the Mason City Jaycees.

Bauer holds a bachelor’s degree from Drake University where she majored in public relations and is a 2014 graduate of the Iowa School of Banking from the Iowa Bankers Association. In 2020, she was named an Outstanding Young Iowan by JCI-Iowa.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

