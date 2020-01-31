First Citizens Foundation gives away $457,000 to area organizations

First Citizens Charitable Foundation Inc., was organized to distribute funds to charitable, religious, educational and health care institutions in North Iowa and Minnesota. Application deadlines are June 1 and November 15 of each year. Since 1995, over $6.9 million has been donated to our North Iowa and Minnesota communities. Organizations wishing to apply for funding should visit the First Citizens Bank website at www.myfcb.bank and click on “Charitable Foundation” at the bottom of the page for the official application form and criteria.