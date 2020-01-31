First Citizens Foundation gives away $457,000 to area organizations

Nearly 70 organizations received $457,740 from First Citizens Charitable Foundation Inc. in 2019.
Recipients are: Belmond Area Arts Council $1,000; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa $5,000; Booktown Mora $3,000; Build a Better Belmond $5,000; Central Gardens of North Iowa, Inc. $2,500; Charles City Community School District $10,000; City of Floyd $1,000; City of Mason City $5,000; Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce $2,500; Clear Lake Public Library $1,000; Community Health Center of Fort Dodge, Inc. $10,150; Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc. $250; Community Policing Advisory Board $1,500; Comprehensive Systems, Inc. $5,000; Elderbridge Agency on Aging $10,000; Epiphany Parish Social Justice Committee $1,000; Floyd County Sheriff’s Office $1,000; Food4ME Weekend Food Program $5,000; Fossil & Prairie Conservation Foundation $1,000; Good Shepherd, Inc. $1,000; Greater Iowa Youth for Christ $10,000; IOOF Home & Community Therapy Center $6,000; Iowa College Foundation $5,000; Iowa Legal Aid $5,000; Jordan River, Inc./Messiah’s Food Pantry $5,000; Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa $2,500; Kanabec County Community Health $3,000; Kanabec County Historical Society $5,000; Kanabec County Sheriff Reserves $5,000; Kanawha Swimming Pool $4,000; Kinney Pioneer Museum $2,500; Lawler Lions $1,000; Lime Creek Nature Center $5,000; Lutheran Island Camp, Inc. $15,000; Lutheran Services in Iowa $5,000; Mason City Chamber of Commerce $5,000; Mason City Family YMCA $1,750; Mason City Fire Department $5,000; MercyOne North Iowa Foundation $2,000; Mission 61, Inc. $17,500; Mitchell County Memorial Foundation, Inc. $26,000; Mohawk Market $2,640; Mora Area Youth Recreation Association (MAYRA) $1,000; Mora High School $4,000; NIACC Foundation $22,950; NIACOG Housing Trust Fund, Inc. $5,000; North Iowa Christian School $12,500; North Iowa Fair Association $10,000; Northeast Iowa Food Bank $10,000; Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless $21,000; One Heartland $5,000; Osage Community Day Care $15,000; Our Daily Bread Food Pantry $1,000; Paradise Community Theatre $2,500; Pheasants Forever $1,000; Post 733 San Juan-Marne VFW $3,000; Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavior Healthcare $15,000; Project Flo Association $2,000; Rockwell Lions Club $2,000; Salvation Army Adult Day Health Center $1,000; Salvation Army of North Iowa $6,000; Spin Development Cycling Team (Spin Devo) $2,500; Stacyville Kids Care $1,000; The World Food Prize Foundation $10,000; Vasaloppet, Inc. $7,500; West Hancock Community School District $5,000; Francis Lauer Youth & Shelter Services, Inc. $80,000; Zion Lutheran Church and Preschool $1,000;
First Citizens Charitable Foundation Inc., was organized to distribute funds to charitable, religious, educational and health care institutions in North Iowa and Minnesota. Application deadlines are June 1 and November 15 of each year. Since 1995, over $6.9 million has been donated to our North Iowa and Minnesota communities. Organizations wishing to apply for funding should visit the First Citizens Bank website at www.myfcb.bank and click on “Charitable Foundation” at the bottom of the page for the official application form and criteria.