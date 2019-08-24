{{featured_button_text}}

First Citizens Bank Compliance Office McKenzie Humpal was recently named to the Iowa Bankers Association’s Compliance Committee.

Humpal’s responsibilities as a committee member will include providing comments and feedback on state and federal regulatory initiatives, and recommending programs and products that enable banks to better manage their compliance needs.

McKenzie Humpal

Humpal has been with First Citizens Bank since 2012. She is a graduate of Iowa State University.  

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota.  

