 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Citizens Bank promotes Julie Bauer
0 comments

First Citizens Bank promotes Julie Bauer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julie Bauer

Julie Bauer

 Submitted

First Citizens Bank has promoted Julie Bauer to marketing officer. She joined the First Citizens marketing department in 2003, and most recently held the position of marketing analyst and social media administrator.

Bauer holds a bachelor’s degree from Drake University where she majored in public relations. She is a 2014 graduate of the Iowa School of Banking from the Iowa Bankers Association. In 2020, Julie was named an Outstanding Young Iowa from JCI-Iowa. She lives in Mason City.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota. For more information about First Citizens Bank, please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DeEtta Pearce, 90
Thanks

DeEtta Pearce, 90

  • Updated

DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.

Patty Smith, 90
Thanks

Patty Smith, 90

  • Updated

Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News