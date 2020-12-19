First Citizens Bank promotes Julie Bauer

First Citizens Bank has promoted Julie Bauer to marketing officer. She joined the First Citizens marketing department in 2003, and most recently held the position of marketing analyst and social media administrator.

Bauer holds a bachelor’s degree from Drake University where she majored in public relations. She is a 2014 graduate of the Iowa School of Banking from the Iowa Bankers Association. In 2020, Julie was named an Outstanding Young Iowa from JCI-Iowa. She lives in Mason City.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota. For more information about First Citizens Bank, please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.

