Veterans Day

The Charles City VFW is sponsoring an Old Uniform Dance on Saturday.

Admission is free for anyone wearing a uniform. Refreshments will be available and music will be provided by Gene Parsons & Friends.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Tickets for those that are not in uniform are $10/person, $15/couple. 

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is located at 1505 N. Grand Ave., Charles City. 

