The Charles City VFW is sponsoring an Old Uniform Dance on Saturday.
Admission is free for anyone wearing a uniform. Refreshments will be available and music will be provided by Gene Parsons & Friends.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
Tickets for those that are not in uniform are $10/person, $15/couple.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is located at 1505 N. Grand Ave., Charles City.
