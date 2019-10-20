Finalists have been selected for the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards.
The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on Oct. 29. The gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make North Iowa a great place to work and live. The gala will also honor John K. and Luise V. Hanson’s contributions and support to North Iowa with the Legacy Award (posthumous). The award will be accepted on their behalf by John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.
Gala distinguished guests include Gov. Kim Reynolds and Director Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Gary Schoeniger, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House?,” will deliver the keynote address.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists
- Derek Balsley, The Art of Education University – Osage, IA
- Julia Dannen, D & S Services – Mason City, IA
- Scott Soifer, McSoifer’s Inc. and Soifer’s of Waverly – Charles City, IA
With special recognition to Student Entrepreneur Sami Schupanitz of Sami’s Sock Monkeys
Entrepreneur of the Year finalists
- Derek Balsley, The Art of Education University – Osage, IA
- Eric Kingland, Kingland Construction Services – Forest City, IA
- Toby Welsh, Midwest Duct Works – Ventura, IA
Innovation Award finalists
- Avance USA & Hartwood Hospitality Innovations Corp. – Clear Lake and Charles City, IA
- EZ Manufacturing – Charles City, IA
- Kingland – Clear Lake, IA
Business of the Year finalists
- The Art of Education University – Osage, IA
- Cabin Coffee Co. – Clear Lake, IA
- Kingland – Clear Lake, IA
Tickets for the gala can be purchased at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/gala
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.
