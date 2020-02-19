Film, discussion about Aldo Leopold, land ethics to be held Feb. 26
Film, discussion about Aldo Leopold, land ethics to be held Feb. 26

Aldo Leopold

Seniors with an interest in the land and environment can learn more about both from one of the masters.

Lime Creek Nature Center is offering a program on Feb. 26 that includes a screening of the Emmy Award-winning Aldo Leopold documentary, "Green Fire."

A discussion of the film and Leopold’s land ethic will be led by Thomas Dean, trained as a Land Ethic Leader through the Aldo Leopold Foundation, a program with the goal to both introduce Leopold’s land ethic to a wider audience and also to deepen understanding and engagement through dialogue about the meaning and value of conservation.

"Green Fire" highlights Aldo Leopold’s extraordinary career, tracing how he shaped and influenced the modern environmental movement.  

The program, to be held from 10 a.m.- noon, will be followed by a catered lunch and social time. Cost is $5 for nature center members and $7 for nonmembers. Please call 423-5309 by Feb. 24 to register.

