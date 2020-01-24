Fekkers named to 2019 fall semester Dean's List at Luther College

Travis Fekkers, Luther College senior of Meservey, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List.
Luther College's fall 2019 Dean's List includes 682 students; 155 freshman, 140 sophomores, 152 juniors and 234 seniors. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Luther College is home to more than 2,000 undergraduates and 60+ academic programs.