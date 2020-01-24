Fekkers named to 2019 fall semester Dean's List at Luther College

Luther College's fall 2019 Dean's List includes 682 students; 155 freshman, 140 sophomores, 152 juniors and 234 seniors. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).