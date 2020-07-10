Federal tax deadline is July 15; beware of scams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's nearly tax time, and that means the scammers will be out in force.

The federal tax filing and payment deadline is July 15, three months later than usual, due to COVID-19.

For those affected by COVID-19, who cannot pay in full, the IRS has several options available on IRS.gov/payments.

The IRS and the U.S. Attorney's office say scammers are hard at work looking for ways to steal your personal information and money, according to a press release issued Friday. The IRS will not contact you by phone, email, or social media to ask for personal information.

For official information, go directly and solely to IRS.gov.

