Fareway awards second round of bonuses to employees
Fareway awards second round of bonuses to employees

Fareway logo
Tony Rose

Fareway Stores Inc., announced a second distribution of the Fareway Family Front Line Plan, which will provide cash bonuses to its hourly employees who have worked on the front lines during these unprecedented times.

A cash bonus will be paid to each hourly employee that worked in July or August and is employed as of Aug. 22. The bonuses range up to $500 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to approximately 10,200 front line employees. The Fareway corporate office distributed the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday.

