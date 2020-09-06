Fareway awards second round of bonuses to employees

Fareway Stores Inc., announced a second distribution of the Fareway Family Front Line Plan, which will provide cash bonuses to its hourly employees who have worked on the front lines during these unprecedented times.

A cash bonus will be paid to each hourly employee that worked in July or August and is employed as of Aug. 22. The bonuses range up to $500 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to approximately 10,200 front line employees. The Fareway corporate office distributed the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday.