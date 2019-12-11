{{featured_button_text}}
Old Town Christmas, Lake Mills
Jaci Smith

Christmas is in full bloom in Lake Mills on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend kicks off with a twilight tour of homes from 5 p.m.- 7 pm. $15 tickets get you access to all five homes and a Victorian supper at 1901 Victorian House.

Saturday continues the fun with a daylong scavenger hunt, a kids holiday party at the Rice Lake Country Club, Gingerbread house decorating at the library and free movies at The Mills theater.

After the sun goes down grab your family, a route map (published on the LMCDC Facebook Page) and cruise the town looking at all the lighting contest entrants and vote for your favorites.

