Erin Kern has joined MercyOne North Iowa Internal Medicine.

Kern received her master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Kern joins MercyOne North Iowa with over two years' experience as an urgent care physician assistant.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is a connected system of health care facilities that employs 2,500 care providers and staff.

