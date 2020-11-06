 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enrollment in Obamacare underway
0 comments

Enrollment in Obamacare underway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Demonstrators at the U.S. Supreme Court rally in support of the Affordable Care Act on June 25, 2015, in Washington.

 BILL PUTNAM, ZUMA PRESS

Open enrollment for Marketplace health insurance, available through the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, has begun and runs through Dec. 15, 2020. 

Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, 8 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage.

Those with current Marketplace coverage should pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan by Dec. 15, 2020, to prevent a lapse in coverage.

Anyone in Iowa can call 515-978-9570 to reserve a telephone appointment. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option which will allow callers to see their application completed in real-time. There is no charge for enrollment assistance. The agency is a free program to Iowa residents and receives federal funding to assist consumers with enrolling in Medicaid or in private health insurance through provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). More information is available at www.acanavigator.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Fangman, 90
Birthdays

John Fangman, 90

John Fangman, of Britt, Iowa, will be honored at a family dinner on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to celebrate his 90th birthday. His actual birthd…

Gary Nelson, 72
Thanks

Gary Nelson, 72

The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St …

Wayne Ellertson, 85
Thanks

Wayne Ellertson, 85

The Family of Wayne Ellertson would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday, November 7th. If you would like …

Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday
Thanks

Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday

Burton ("Burt") TeKippe, Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday this week. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards …

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
Thanks

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80

  • Updated

On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News