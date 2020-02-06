Enjoy fashion from history at St. Ansgar's Heritage Day

St. Ansgar’s Heritage Day 2020 is set for Feb. 8 at South Square. Heritage foods will be served at the noon luncheon and the Heritage fashion show will be at 1 p.m.

Fashions throughout the ages, from the 1950-60’s to the 1800’s and the Renaissance, will be modeled by all ages.

Musical entertainment will be the Forte Milers Barbershop group and Sam Crosser, who will play selections from the ages, on the piano.

The fashions are provided by St. Ansgar graduate Cheryl Rosenberg Gruis and Rockford resident Darla Pyle. Most are sewn by them.

Heritage Day is an annual fund-raising event for the St. Ansgar Heritage Association’s Museum and The History Center, located in South Square.

Advanced tickets can be purchased around town, at Salon 318, DeMaris Hardware, Home Sweet Home, St. Ansgar State Bank, Paradise Pizza and South Square Coffee. There are a limited number of tickets. If there are any tickets left, they can be purchased, for a higher price, at the door the day of the event.

