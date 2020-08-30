Zook, Schrumpf engaged

Angela Zook, of Mason City, IA, is the daughter of Danette and Al Zook, of Mason City. She graduated from Wartburg College in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Northern Kentucky University in 2018 with a master’s in Industrial-Organizational Psychology. She is employed by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies in Fairfield, OH, as a Talent Management Analyst.
David Schrumpf, of Westlake, OH, is the son of Scott and Terry Schrumpf of Westlake. He graduated from Miami University in 2011 with a computer science major. He is employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance in Fairfield, OH, as a Senior Infrastructure Engineer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!