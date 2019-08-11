{{featured_button_text}}
Wulff

Lindsey is the daughter of Connie Lenehan of Ionia, IA, and Rick Lenehan of Elma, IA. Grandparents are Geraldine Lenehan of Alta Vista, IA. She is a 2013 graduate of Crestwood High School, and received her registered nursing degree at Ellsworth Community College.

Dylan is the son of Tod and Tammy Wulff of Rockford, IA. Grandparents are Joyce and Daniel Britain of Charles City, IA. He is a 2013 graduate of Charles City High School. He works on the family farm and drives dump truck for Wulff Trucking. Also drives semi for Cartersville Elevator.

Dylan and Lindsey are the parents of a daughter, Kinsley Wulff.

The grandparents, in loving memory, are Myron and Patsy Wulff, Bud and Helen Dunn, and James Lenehan.

The wedding will be held on August 24, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marble Rock, IA.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments