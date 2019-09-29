{{featured_button_text}}
Brenna Menning, of Hampton, Iowa, is the daughter of Kreg and Angela Menning of Hampton, Iowa. She is a graduate of Iowa State University, with a degree in Event Management.

Austin Poock of Hampton, Iowa, is the son of Randy and Nicole Poock, of Hampton, Iowa. He is a graduate of Iowa State University, with a degree in Industrial Engineering, and current student of Drake University of Law School.

Grandparents of the couple are Bruce and Sandy Whalen of Hampton, the late Jim and Kathy Bobst, Donna and the late Harold Menning of Hampton and the late Walter and Alita Poock, of Sumner.

The couple will be married on October 5, 2019, at the Botanical Garden, Des Moines.

