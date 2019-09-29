{{featured_button_text}}
Hubka eng

Stephanie Hubka is the daughter of Dan and Lori Hubka, of Sheffield. She is a graduate of West Fork High School and Simpson College. She is a K/1 multi-age classroom teacher at the Downtown School in Des Moines.

Austin Ruddick is the son of Kim and Lori Ruddick, of Marshalltown. He is a graduate of Marshalltown High School. Austin is employed by Alliant Energy in Ames.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The couple will be married October 5, 2019, in Marshalltown. They will reside in Ames.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments