Energy assistance program applications open Nov. 1

The application period for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will open Nov. 1. You can apply through April 30, 2021, with early applications already being accepted for households that have a member who is at least 60 years of age, or disabled, or where disconnection is imminent.

Anyone facing disconnection at any time should contact their local community action agency for assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and type of housing.

Families and individuals can apply for the Energy Assistance program through their local community action agency.

To find your local agency, you may call 211, visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply, or contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights at 515-281-3861 or 800-351-4659.

LIHEAP information is available in multiple languages on the department's website.

