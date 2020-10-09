 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Energy assistance program applications open Nov. 1
0 comments

Energy assistance program applications open Nov. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The application period for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will open Nov. 1. You can apply through April 30, 2021, with early applications already being accepted for households that have a member who is at least 60 years of age, or disabled, or where disconnection is imminent.

Anyone facing disconnection at any time should contact their local community action agency for assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and type of housing.

Families and individuals can apply for the Energy Assistance program through their local community action agency. 

To find your local agency, you may call 211, visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply, or contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights at 515-281-3861 or 800-351-4659.

LIHEAP information is available in multiple languages on the department's website.

North Iowa weblogo

North Iowa
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

I want to thank my kids for my 95th birthday celebration walk by. It was great seeing my friends, family, grand and great-grandchildren. Thank…

Pearl Barkema, 101
Birthdays

Pearl Barkema, 101

Pearl Barkema, of Garner, will celebrate her birthday Monday, Oct. 5. Cards and wishes may be sent to her c/o Concord Care Center, 490 W Lyons…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors, and relatives who sent cards and good wishes to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary. It me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News