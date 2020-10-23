Education-business partnerships topic of tech talk

North Iowa’s educators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners are invited to participate in a virtual discussion panel at TechTalk: Preparing the Future Workforce through Innovative Education-Business Partnerships at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Educators and businesses are working together in partnerships to cultivate a skilled STEM workforce. How can this benefit North Iowa? How can your organization get involved? The talk will focus on real-world solutions and actions for educators and businesses to work together to help today's students and employees prepare for the high-demand, high-wage jobs of tomorrow.

Participants will also have the opportunity to win two door prizes: Sphero Mini At-Home Learning Starter Kits.

Panelists include Steve Doerfler, CEO, Metalcraft Inc.; Barb Schwamman, superintendent, Osage Community Schools; and Jeff Frost, executive director of Professional and Technical Education, Waterloo Career Center. The panel will be moderated by Kelly Bergman, North Central Iowa STEM Region hub manager, Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council

Register for the talk by visiting: https://niacc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qdOmqrDkpEtK-5yUHR7_hJ68pdaHqW7L6

