 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education-business partnerships topic of tech talk
0 comments

Education-business partnerships topic of tech talk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa’s educators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners are invited to participate in a virtual discussion panel at TechTalk: Preparing the Future Workforce through Innovative Education-Business Partnerships at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Educators and businesses are working together in partnerships to cultivate a skilled STEM workforce. How can this benefit North Iowa? How can your organization get involved? The talk will focus on real-world solutions and actions for educators and businesses to work together to help today's students and employees prepare for the high-demand, high-wage jobs of tomorrow.

Participants will also have the opportunity to win two door prizes: Sphero Mini At-Home Learning Starter Kits.

Panelists include Steve Doerfler, CEO, Metalcraft Inc.; Barb Schwamman, superintendent, Osage Community Schools; and Jeff Frost, executive director of Professional and Technical Education, Waterloo Career Center. The panel will be moderated by Kelly Bergman, North Central Iowa STEM Region hub manager, Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council

Register for the talk by visiting: https://niacc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qdOmqrDkpEtK-5yUHR7_hJ68pdaHqW7L6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Bales, 90
Thanks

Robert Bales, 90

Robert L. Bales celebrated his 90th Birthday on October 14th. Because of the virus, no party was held but best wishes may be sent to 2015 Vill…

Hubka, Ruddick married
Weddings

Hubka, Ruddick married

  • Updated

Stephanie Hubka and Austin Ruddick were married on October 5, 2019, at the Central Iowa Fairgrounds in Marshalltown.

Owen Henning, 90
Thanks

Owen Henning, 90

Owen Henning, formerly from Latimer and Clear Lake, will be 90 years old on October 27th. The family requests a card shower sent to him at 273…

Ed Stoffer, 100
Thanks

Ed Stoffer, 100

The family of Ed Stoffer is having a card shower for Ed in honor of his 100th birthday on Oct 21st. Cards and good wishes may be sent to Ed St…

James I. Jennings, 91
Thanks

James I. Jennings, 91

  • Updated

James I. Jennings, of Mason City, will celebrate his 91st birthday on October 12th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1316 3rd St NW, Mas…

Berge retirement
Thanks

Berge retirement

Perry Berge of Nora Springs - Congratulations on your Retirement and the 25 years of service. Please reach out to Perry and congratulate him o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News