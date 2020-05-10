Dr. Scott Compton joins MercyOne North Iowa
Dr. Scott Compton joins MercyOne North Iowa

Dr. Scott Compton, joins MercyOne North Iowa Vascular and Wound Care. Compton received his education from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. He is board certified in wound care and has training and experience in hyperbaric oxygen.

Compton has more than 25 years’ experience as a physician and has specialized in wound care since 2017. Compton will work in conjunction with Dr. Ali Mardan in the Vascular and Wound Center, along with nurse practitioner, JoAnn Ermer-Seltun.

Dr. Scott Compton

