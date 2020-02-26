Documentary on Carrie Chapman Catt to be shown on Sunday

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Iowa PBS will present an advanced screening of its newest documentary, "Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women."

This one-hour documentary tells the story of Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt and the women’s suffrage movement. 2020 is the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women in the U.S. the right to vote. The amendment was passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Catt was central to the fight for women’s suffrage in the U.S. and devoted most of her life to the expansion of women’s rights around the world.