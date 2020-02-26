Documentary on Carrie Chapman Catt to be shown on Sunday
0 comments

Documentary on Carrie Chapman Catt to be shown on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Iowa PBS will present an advanced screening of its newest documentary, "Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women."

The screening will be held from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at The Charles Theatre in Charles City.

Light refreshments will be provided and a discussion panel including the producer of the documentary will follow the screening. Space is limited so please reserve free tickets.

Carrie Chapman Catt

Carrie Chapman Catt

This one-hour documentary tells the story of Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt and the women’s suffrage movement. 2020 is the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women in the U.S. the right to vote. The amendment was passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Catt was central to the fight for women’s suffrage in the U.S. and devoted most of her life to the expansion of women’s rights around the world.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert “Bob” Pflieger, 90
Birthdays

Robert “Bob” Pflieger, 90

  • Updated

Robert “Bob” Pflieger is turning 90 on February 27, 2020. He will celebrate with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. C…

Rodemeyer, 65 years
Anniversaries

Rodemeyer, 65 years

Ken Rodemeyer and Berni (Prather) Rodemeyer of Mason City, Iowa, were married February 20, 1955, in Hampton, Iowa. They will be celebrating th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News