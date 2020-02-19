Documentary examining impact of 13th Amendment showing this week
Documentary examining impact of 13th Amendment showing this week

'13th'
The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s 2020 Winter Film Series, Films in February, continues at 2 p.m. Saturday with "13th."

Admission to all films is free. Popcorn will be provided.

"13th," (2016), a documentary film, is not rated (some mature thematic material) and is 110 minutes long.

13th refers to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which reads “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” The progression from that second qualifying clause to the horrors of mass criminalization and the sprawling American prison industry is laid out by filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

With a mixture of archival footage and testimony from an array of activists, politicians, historians, and formerly incarcerated women and men, DuVernay creates an historical synthesis.

