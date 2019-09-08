The next time you register for a hunting, fishing or fur harvester license, you can become an organ donor as well.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Donor Network launched a new organ, eye and tissue donor registry on Wednesday. The new registry was created after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed “Logan’s Law,” a bill named after 15-year-old Logan Luft. Logan, of Charles City, died in 2017 and saved many lives by becoming an organ and tissue donor.
The Luft family worked with Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, to craft the bill, which passed unanimously in the Iowa House and Senate.
Besides creating a new way for Iowans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, “Logan’s Law” also requires donation education be included in all hunter education courses. Iowa Donor Network has developed new educational videos about the donation process that Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be incorporating into all hunter education courses.
Currently, 74% of adults in Iowa are registered organ, eye and tissue donors. Until now, the majority of Iowans registered to be organ, eye and tissue donors at the DMV or online at IowaDonorNetwork.org.
In the United States, there are more than 113,000 people on the transplant waiting list and an average of 22 people die each day because there are not enough organs available. The new registry, through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, will make it even easier for Iowans to register as donors and help Iowa Donor Network increase the donor registry and decrease the transplant waiting list.
