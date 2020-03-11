Disc golf tournament to support the Royce Fisher family

Royce Fisher was nine when he died last November from injuries sustained in a car accident.

NorthStar Disc Golf will host an event to celebrate Royce Fisher's life.

The Royce Fisher Memorial, a bring your own partner doubles tournament, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at East Park in Mason City.

Player check-in is 8:30-9:30 a.m. The player meeting is at 9:45 a.m. Each team will play two rounds of 18 holes, with a lunch hour after the first round.

The first 45 players will get a Players Pack Disc. There will also be opportunities to buy $1 tickets or donate merchandise for tickets throughout the day.

There are also hole sponsorship opportunities to help the family of Royce. Any donations will all go to the Fisher family.

Cost per team is $60 open, $50 advanced, $40 intermediate, $30 recreational, plus an optional $3 for the Ace Fund.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/986637681711184/

