Diamond Jo Casino announces ‘Wreaths of Hope’ Winners

Diamond Jo Casino awarded a prize pool of $6,500 to six local charities that participated in the holiday competition, “Wreaths of Hope,” at a ceremony on Dec. 17. Non-profit organizations that decorated wreaths at Diamond Jo Casino received prizes based on nearly 2,500 total customer votes cast in-person at the property and on Diamond Jo’s Facebook page from Nov. 23-Dec. 12.
Wreaths of Hope is a charitable wreath-decorating competition where local nonprofit organizations win funding based on customer vote. Diamond Jo Casino awarded a first-place prize of $2,500, a second-place prize of $1,500, a third-place prize of $1,000 and a fourth, fifth and sixth-place prize of $500.
The results for the 2021 Wreaths of Hope competition are as follows:
1. 43 North Iowa
2. Freeborn County Humane Society
3. Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc.
4. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota
5. LIFE Center of Freeborn County
6. Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa