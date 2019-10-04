{{featured_button_text}}

John Derryberry has been named new associate director with NIVC Services and North Iowa Transition Center.

Derryberry did his undergraduate work at the University of Grand View in Des Moines and received his master's degree in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa. Derryberry brings 16 years of experience working in the mental health and service field. 

John Derryberry

Most recently, Derryberry was the executive director for Family Promise of Linn County. He spearheaded an effort to assist homeless refugee families alongside local homeless families in the Cedar Rapids area.

Derryberry is also a regional public speaker on mental and emotional health awareness.

