The Clear Lake Rotary Club has selected Denni Sue Erickson as the recipient of its “William L. Nicholas Citizen of the Year” award for 2019.
Erickson will be recognized at a 7 p.m. dinner in her honor on Nov. 7, 2019, in the Cypress Room at the Surf Ballroom. Tickets for the event are available at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 205 Main Ave. The price of tickets is $15.
