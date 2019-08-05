{{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Todd Prichard, a Charles City Democrat who served as minority leader in the Iowa House, was deployed to South Korea on Monday as part of his duties as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserves.

Prichard has been in the military in different roles for more than 20 years. He participated in the Army ROTC program to help pay for college at the University of Iowa. He later commissioned into the regular army as an infantry lieutenant. He was deployed with the First Cavalry Division as a rifle platoon leader to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Spring.

Todd Prichard

Todd Prichard

Following his service in Kuwait, he returned to Iowa and joined the 1/133 Infantry Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard in Dubuque.

“While I’ll be serving our state and nation in a different capacity for the next few weeks, I want my constituents in Chickasaw, Floyd, and Cerro Gordo counties to know they can still contact me through email at todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov if they need assistance,” Prichard said in a news release issued Monday.

He is expected to return to Iowa in late August.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments