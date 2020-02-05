'Dancing for Rotary' in Forest City to be held Saturday

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Forest City Chamber office or MBT/TSB Bank. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a silent auction. A canned good item for the food bank can also get you an extra voting ticket the night of the event. Couples that will be dancing are Jonathan and Emalee Warren, Elijah and Anna Weaver, Brady Anderson and Kennedy Baker, Daniel Haley and Sadie Skeie, Mark and Joy Newcom, Doug and Beth Snyder, Nate and Ericka Forsberg, and Joseph and Daelynn Coombs.