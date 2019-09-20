Crisis Intervention Service will host on Wednesday an event to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to violent crime in our community.
In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims gives us all the opportunity to remember those lost to homicide, and honor their memories. The purpose of this day of remembrance is to focus on the impact of murder on families, and communities, and ways to support and serve survivors.
The Crisis Intervention Service event will be held 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Central Park, 10 First St. NW. The event is free and open to the public; attend for light refreshments, activities, and conversation to honor your loved one.
For more information contact Courtney at 641-530-5180 or Courtney@CIShelps.org.
The mission of Crisis Intervention Service is to provide persons affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, homicide, and human trafficking with professional, confidential, 24-hour services including safety and support and to prevent violence in our communities through education.
