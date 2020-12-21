Country Meadows give staff 'hero' bonuses

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the staff members at Country Meadows Place received “hero” bonuses for their commitment to caring for residents through this public health crisis.

In addition, the community teamed up with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to provide gifts for employees and donated “Chamber Bucks” to the Salvation Army in Mason City.

Country Meadow Place has also implemented a variety of safety precautions to protect employees and residents alike. Team members undergo comprehensive symptom screening at the beginning of their shift, don full personal protective equipment, and complete enhanced cleaning routines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Country Meadow Place continues to conduct regular testing at no cost to residents and employees. As an additional precaution, Country Meadow Place is also offering testing to family members to further protect the area’s most vulnerable.

Country Meadow Place, located in Mason City, offers assisted living, memory care and respite services. For more information, call 641-243-4114, or visit www.countrymeadowplace.com.

